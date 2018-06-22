× Expand Sam Ness

press release: “Born in small town Wisconsin, he’s got more in common with, say, Justin Vernon than Eric Benét, but no less soulful. His sharp intelligence to letting the song tell the story, and the musicians to breathe and go, never limits his imagination to anything short of brilliance. His voice and lyrics rides comfortably and raises the roof for the last chorus.”

-Eric Alper (In regards to title track from “Whispered on the Wind” album)