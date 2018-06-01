Sam Ness, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Josh Harty & the Big Tasty

× Expand Sam Ness

press release: Sam Ness, nominated for Album of the Year, Unique Performer of the Year, as well as Alternative Song of the year in the 2018 Madison Area Music Awards, is pleased to announce the sequel to his “Stories of the Road, Tales of the Street” show. It will be held at the High Noon Saloon in Madison on June 1, 2018 alongside power trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets as well as the incredible Josh Harty & The Big Tasty. Music will start at 9pm, with an $8 cover charge.

After spending nearly a year playing in the streets across Europe, Sam Ness came home with fantastic stories paired with music set to old stone cities. After coming home and releasing his debut album “Whispered on the Wind” in Dec 2017, his itchy feet took him to the other side of the globe. Ness spent the last 4 months hitch-hiking across New Zealand playing in the street leading into his Southeast Asia Tour through Thailand and Cambodia backed by Live Artists Asia. His upcoming “Stories of the Road, Tales of the Street” show will be highlighting his new stories as well as new music that’s never been heard in Madison, just before he begins his “Whispered on the Wind Summer Tour” in cities throughout the Mid-West including La Crosse, Rochester, Minneapolis, Eau Claire, Minocqua, and Stevens Point.

““Born in small town Wisconsin, he’s got more in common with, say, Justin Vernon than Eric Benét, but no less soulful. His sharp intelligence to letting the song tell the story, and the musicians to breathe and go, never limits his imagination to anything short of brilliance. His voice and lyrics rides comfortably and raises the roof for the last chorus.” -Eric Alper (In regards to title track from “Whispered on the Wind” album)

"Sam Ness is taking the Madison music scene by storm. His rugged charm coupled with immense talent have made him a stellar act to watch" -On Wisconsin Radio