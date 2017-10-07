Sam Ness, Texas Bubble Gum Machine, Anderson Brothers, Doctor Noise, Beef Eagle, Switchblade Monkeys, Go Play God, 7 Seasons Deep

× Expand The Anderson Brothers

press release: Saturday October 7, Bordello of Horror and Dr. Thunder are bringing you 8 of the areas best musical artists with Monster Music Mania a benefit for the Sauk Prairie Music Association.SPMA is a charitable and educational organization, which provides assistance and funding for the maintenance of the music program at Sauk Prairie High School. This association supports all classroom and co-curricular music activities, which include: Concert Band and Choir Programs, Marching Band, Executive Session (Show Choir), and YTBN (Show Choir).

Doors for this 21+ event open at 5pm. We will be announcing the artist line up very soon. Tickets for the event are just $8 advance and $10 day of the show. For advance tickets go to http://www. bordelloofhorror.com/html/ events.html.

Performer lineup

Sam Ness https://www.facebook.com/ SamNessMusician/

Texas Bubble Gum Machine https://www.facebook. com/texasbubblegummachine/

The Anderson Brothers https://www.facebook. com/TheAndersonBrothers/

Doctor Noise https://www.facebook. com/ohdoctor

Beef Eagle https://www.facebook. com/thebeefeagle/

Switchblade Monkeys https://www.facebook. com/switchblademonkeyz/

Go Play God https://www.facebook.com/G oPlayGod/

7 Seasons Deep https://www.facebook.com/ 7seasonsdeep/