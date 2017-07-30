Samba Novistas
Ohio Tavern 224 Ohio Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: The Ohio’s (unofficial) ATWOODFEST AFTERPARTY in support of WORT 89.9 Community Radio
With live music by Samba Novistas Acoustic Combo (Soul Samba ~ Brazilian Traditional ~ Forro)
Opening the show & spinning later: WORT’s own Alfredo Rodriguez, DJ of the Latin show LA JUNTA
There will be Door Prizes!
$5 suggested donation
Part of the ongoing Musicians for WORT series of fundraisers.
Sunday, July 30 8:30pm - 1am
Info
Ohio Tavern 224 Ohio Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Fundraisers
Music