press release: The Ohio’s (unofficial) ATWOODFEST AFTERPARTY in support of WORT 89.9 Community Radio

With live music by Samba Novistas Acoustic Combo (Soul Samba ~ Brazilian Traditional ~ Forro)

Opening the show & spinning later: WORT’s own Alfredo Rodriguez, DJ of the Latin show LA JUNTA

There will be Door Prizes!

$5 suggested donation

Part of the ongoing Musicians for WORT series of fundraisers.

Sunday, July 30 8:30pm - 1am