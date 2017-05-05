Samba Novistas

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: 

Meloz Domel Honey Spirit Release Party

Meloz is a new spirit that is grain free, distilled only from pure honey! We're excited to offer this new beverage, while practicing conscious business concepts and respect for environment. Come celebrate with us. Live music by Samba Novistas 6pm-8:30pm

Unique cocktailsFood cartTastingsKids welcome!Bring your dancing shoes and your taste for something new!

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

608-275-1050

