Sanctuary 2017

press release: Using natural materials from the land, area artists have been invited to be inspired, expand creative boundaries, play with mystery, initiate surprise, explore and celebrate our connection to the earth at the Farley Center this summer.

Come take a walk-about and see what is created August 15 - October 15, 2017

You are invited to an Artist Reception & Tour, Sat., September 23, 2017 from 1:00-3:00 Participating artists will talk about their work as we take a tour throughout the land and see each art exhibit. Light refreshments will be served.

The Farley Center would like to thank all the artists who are participating this year. A special thank you to Bobbette Rose who is the Art Coordinatorfor for Santuary 2017: Environmental Art at the Farley Center. Bobbette was also the Art Coordinator for the following art exhibits at the Farley Center:

Earth Sculpture 2015

Earth Tones 2013