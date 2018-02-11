Sequoya Library will present live jazz, with performances in the area near the “Ask Here” desk, with most musicians planning on two sets.

Sunday Jazz at Sequoya brings the Sandhill Crane Quartet to this exciting series. The quartet includes musicians from the west side of Madison that play a mixture of jazz, folk and original music. The ensemble includes Neil Daily, trumpet/flugelhorn; Claire Kannapell, bass; Chris Castro, guitar and Lily Finnegan, drums. 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison. 1:30pm. Free admission.