press release: Following a lifelong dream to teach and serve others, 23 year old Sandra Frye served along side her husband in the Peace Corps in Malawi in 1969. They accepted what was known as the hard luck post in a small secondary school on remote Likoma Island. Sandy relied on her desire to help others while battling loneliness, hunger, and too many snakes to count. She discovered salvation in the friendship and love of two small Malawian boys. The unexpected kinship between people of vastly different ages and cultures lies at the heart of this journey, offering hope that the search for peace is not in vain.