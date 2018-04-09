press release:

Biologist, author, and cancer survivor, Sandra Steingraber, Ph.D. writes about climate change, ecology, and the links between human health and the environment. Steingraber’s highly acclaimed book, Living Downstream: An Ecologist’s Personal Investigation of Cancer and the Environment was the first to bring together data on toxic releases with data from U.S. cancer registries and was adapted for the screen in 2010.

Sandra Steingraber will also present the keynote address at our annual Great World Texts student conference on April 9. Great World Texts in Wisconsin connects UW faculty with high school teachers across the state, through the shared goal of encouraging high school and university students to read classic world texts, both ancient and modern. This year, high school students will explore Rachel Carson's Silent Spring as part of the 2017-2018 Great World Texts program.