Sassy Cow Creamery Ten Year Anniversary Celebration

Sassy Cow Creamery, Columbus W4192 Bristol Rd., Columbus, Wisconsin 53925

press release: Sassy cow creamery is turning ten! Come help us celebrate on June 23rd with farm and creamery tours, pedal tractors, wagon rides, live music from Prairie Music and Arts, product samples, and family activities. FREE fun for the whole family! Food will be available for purchase from Noosh food cart and It's Good For You Pizza Cart.

11am-4pm, June 23rd, 2018, Sassy Cow Creamery W4192 Bristol Road Columbus, WI 53925

FREE

Sassy Cow Creamery, Columbus W4192 Bristol Rd., Columbus, Wisconsin 53925
608-837-7766
