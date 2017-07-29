press release: THE REEDIKULUS ART CRAWL, Reedsburg, Friday July 28th, 5-9 PM. Free walking (or bicycling) tour featuring local and regional fine artists exhibiting in retail spaces, vacant store fronts, back alleys, galleries and city parks and including award winning large scale public art in Historical Downtown Reedsburg. Featuring live music, food, free arts activities, wine, beer and surprises along the route. Pick up your Art Crawl Map/Passports at LK Design & Photography, 170 East Main Street starting at 4:30 PM.

SATURDAZE Art Gallery Stroll, Reedsburg, Saturday July 29th, 12-5 PM. Self-guided walking tour of established and pop-up venues including back alleys and city parks in Historic Downtown Reedsburg. Pick up maps at LK Design & Photography, 170 E. Main St. In conjunction with PARTY in the PARK, City Park, 9 AM- 7 PM featuring a flea market, food trucks, kids crafts, and Jake O'McClusky Band 5-7 PM.