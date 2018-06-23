press release:Welcome to the 2018 Sauk Prairie Garden Tour! Saturday, June 23, 2018, 9am-3pm

Self-Guided Tour: You can also purchase a ticket to view the gardens on your own, at your own pace between 9am-3pm. Your ticket will include a map with admission to 6 gardens and 1 little known Dane County Park. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of event.

Bus Tour: Join us on a wonderful tour through the Sauk Prairie rural area. We will meet at River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water Street in downtown Prairie du Sac, WI) at 9am. Then, climb onboard our comfy coach bus, sit back, and relax as we take you to 6 gardens with a quick stop at 1 little known Dane County Park. Boxed lunch (catered by Blue Spoon Café) is included with your ticket and will be enjoyed at the beautiful Wollersheim Winery. We will return to River Arts on Water at 3pm after a full day of garden fun! Tickets are $50.

Deadline to register for the bus tour is Wednesday, June 20 at 5pm. Only 30 Spots Left on Bus and Going Fast!

*Some snacks and water will be provided throughout the day, but please plan ahead if you have special dietary needs.