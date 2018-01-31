RSVP for Save Our Species

Registration 11:30 am, Feb. 6. RSVP by Jan. 31.

press release: As Henry Vilas Zoo and zoos across the country look towards the future, it is becoming increasingly clear that we are one of the last lines of defense for animals facing the threat of extinction globally. The Henry Vilas Zoo & Zoological Society are positioned to take the lead in protecting species because of ground-breaking research we are doing here in Madison to save animals from extinction. Join us for our first ever Save Our Species Luncheon with special guest Chris Fischer of OCEARCH.

OCEARCH is a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white and tiger sharks, in conjunction with conservation outreach and education at a measurable global scale.

In a collaborative environment established by Founding Chairman and Expedition Leader Chris Fischer, OCEARCH shares real-time data through OCEARCH’s Global Shark Tracker, inspires current and future generations of explorers, scientists, and stewards of the ocean, and enables leading researchers and institutions to generate previously unattainable data. OCEARCH has completed 28 expeditions, worldwide, as of April 2017. Learn more here.

About Chris Fischer:

Chris Fischer, OCEARCH Founding Chairman and Expedition Leader, is an ocean explorer who's led 30 global expeditions researching great white sharks, tiger sharks and other apex predators to advance conservation, education and public safety. Through socially innovative partnerships with Costa Sunglasses, Jacksonville

University, YETI Coolers, Shell, Contender, Yamaha, SAFE Boats and Landry's Inc., OCEARCH travels the world enabling teams of regional and international

scientists by providing them with 15 minutes of unprecedented hands-on access to mature sharks to conduct approximately 12 studies on each animal.

