press release: Fundraiser for Eastmorland Community Association’s “Save the Park Ash Trees” fund at Olbrich Biergarten. Funds will be used to re-vaccinate ash trees in our neighborhood parks against the Emerald Ash Borer. 10% of drink proceeds go to the ash tree re-treatment fund.

4-10pm, Thursday, June 21, 2018; rain date June 28, Olbrich Biergarten