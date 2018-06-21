Save the Park Ash Trees

Olbrich Park 3402 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Fundraiser for Eastmorland Community Association’s “Save the Park Ash Trees” fund at Olbrich Biergarten. Funds will be used to re-vaccinate ash trees in our neighborhood parks against the Emerald Ash Borer. 10% of drink proceeds go to the ash tree re-treatment fund.

4-10pm, Thursday, June 21, 2018; rain date June 28, Olbrich Biergarten

Olbrich Park 3402 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714
