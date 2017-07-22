press release: The Macular Degeneration Association will be hosting a FREE awareness program in beautiful Madison, on Saturday, July 22, 2017. The name of the program series is Saving Your Sight! CALL TO RESERVE YOUR FREE SPOT (855) 962-2852 These programs have been designed for those that have or have been recently diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, caregivers, family members are encouraged to attend as this is a hereditary disease and the general public that would like to learn more. We also offer an in depth lecture on diabetic eye disorders.

This program will cover the following subjects: age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, ancestral diet and Genetics & AMD.

The program starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast and will end at 12:30 p.m.

The Macular Degeneration Association provides a supportive learning environment for people living with macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease.

This half-day program offers a forum to hear from a prominent doctor’s about the latest research, and new treatments, therapies, and clinical trials.

At our programs you will hear from a patient ambassador about their journey with these disease’s and their successful coping strategies.

You will also have the chance to speak with other participants to learn about their successes and failures.

This program will feature Retina Specialist Jeremiah Brown, Jr., M.D. who will be discussing age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Chris Knobbe, M.D. will be speaking about early age-related macular degeneration and the ancestral diet

Greg Hines will be speaking about Genetics & AMD

Dr. Brown, Jr. practices at the Brown Retina Institute in Schertz, TX

Register Early! Free Buffet Breakfast Provided

Seating is Limited Free Parking Reservations required

Please call (855) 962-2852 to register

The Macular Degeneration Association is a 501 ( C) 3 non-profit health organization.