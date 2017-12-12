Savoring Success: A Night for Porchlight

press release: Short Stack Eatery invites the greater Madison community to attend their third annual benefit dinner. The four-course dinner will incorporate several Porchlight Products and includes wine and cocktail pairings. In addition to dinner, guests will enjoy a silent auction, raffle, and interactive gallery. All proceeds will benefit Porchlight Inc. in Madison.

The event will take place at Short Stack Eatery (301 W. Johnson Street), Tuesday December 12, 6:00pm-8:30pm . The annual benefit dinner reflects SSE’s commitment to sustainable community partnerships and the local food movement. Tickets are $75 and must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.