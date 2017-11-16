× Expand Charles Barrows Artists (left to right) Meag Sargent, Malcolm Bracey, Shane Quella, Stefan Matioc. Not pictured: Teddy Benson.

Local artists will display and sell their work at Art In gallery on East Washington Ave. Paintings, sculpture, photographs, neon lights, clothing, zines, and more for sale. $5 admission plus suggested clothing donation to support the homeless during the City of Madison’s Homeless Awareness Month. Refreshments. Entertainment by DJ Glynis Fisher.

Art In, 1444 East Washington Ave., Thursday November 16, 2017, 6 pm to 9 pm

The artists all work in different medium but share a passion for creativity. The group encourages creative people of all types to come together to share experiences while benefiting the homeless in our community through financial and in-kind clothing donations. Because most everyone in Madison are friends … the artists invite the public to stop by … enjoy art … benefit the homeless … and … SAY HI TO FRIENDS