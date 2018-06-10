press release: Universal Pictures, Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, and Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, announced today the return of Scarface to movie theatres nationwide, in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Additionally, film fans outside of New York will have the chance to participate in a Tribeca Film Festival retrospective event on the big screen for the first time ever. As part of the 35th anniversary celebrations, moviegoers are invited to watch the cult classic film followed by the Tribeca Film Festival post screening conversation, during which Scarface director Brian De Palma, along with actors Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Bauer reunited to discuss the film and its lasting impact. Tickets for all screenings can be purchased at http://www.scarface35.com. Screenings will take place at over 200 theatres nationwide and include the following local area theaters:

New Vision, Fitchburg, June 10 (1 pm), June 11 & 13 (7:30 pm); Point, June 10, 4 pm), June 13 (7 pm).