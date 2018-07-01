RSVP for Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour

press release: The Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a two-day, 150-mile, fully-supported cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. One of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore 150 is the largest locally organized and supported event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. With 1,300 riders raising over $1.4 million we continue to be one of the premier charity cycling events in the Midwest!

We are looking for riders and volunteers to join us during the 2018 event on Saturday, July 21 & Sunday, July 22. There are several volunteer opportunities available as bikers pedal their way from Mequon to stay overnight in Manitowoc, and then pedal again up to Sturgeon Bay on Sunday. Examples of areas where volunteers are needed: Booth Volunteers, Loading and Unloading Trucks, Drivers, Table and Banner Set-Up, Medical/First-Aid, Meal Support, Rest Stop Support, Cheer Teams, Clean-Up, Rider Check-In, Finish Line, Traffic Control

Registration is $100 with a $400 fundraising commitment. The registration deadline is July , 2018.