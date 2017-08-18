Schenk's Corners Block Party

press release: Now in its 5th year, the small east side Madison fest (1900 block of Atwood, right in front of Alchemy Cafe, Ideal Bar, etc) will once again showcase a local selection of some of the best music and tasty brews Madison is so well known for (featuring all taps from One Barrel Brewery!).

Friday August 18, 4pm - 10pm

4pm - Craig Baumann Trio

5pm - Armchair Boogie

6pm - a Madison Musician's Tribute to The Band

7pm - Chicken Wire Empire

8:30pm - Joe Marcinek Band

Saturday August 19, 2pm - 10pm

2pm - MoonHouse

3pm - Guy Weatherspoon

4pm - The Grasshoppers

5pm - Gin Mill Hollow

6pm - Midwest Jam Collective

7pm - Heatbox

8:30 pm - Natty Nation

Sponsors:

One Barrel Brewing

Tenant Resource Center

The Alchemy Cafe

Ideal Bar

WORT