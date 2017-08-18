Schenk's Corners Block Party

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Now in its 5th year, the small east side Madison fest (1900 block of Atwood, right in front of Alchemy Cafe, Ideal Bar, etc) will once again showcase a local selection of some of the best music and tasty brews Madison is so well known for (featuring all taps from One Barrel Brewery!).

Friday August 18, 4pm - 10pm  

4pm - Craig Baumann Trio 

5pm - Armchair Boogie 

6pm - a Madison Musician's Tribute to The Band 

7pm - Chicken Wire Empire 

8:30pm - Joe Marcinek Band  

Saturday August 19, 2pm - 10pm  

2pm - MoonHouse 

3pm - Guy Weatherspoon  

4pm - The Grasshoppers 

5pm - Gin Mill Hollow 

6pm - Midwest Jam Collective 

7pm - Heatbox 

8:30 pm - Natty Nation  

Sponsors: 

One Barrel Brewing 

Tenant Resource Center 

The Alchemy Cafe 

Ideal Bar 

WORT

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
