Schenk's Corners Block Party
Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Now in its 5th year, the small east side Madison fest (1900 block of Atwood, right in front of Alchemy Cafe, Ideal Bar, etc) will once again showcase a local selection of some of the best music and tasty brews Madison is so well known for (featuring all taps from One Barrel Brewery!).
Friday August 18, 4pm - 10pm
4pm - Craig Baumann Trio
5pm - Armchair Boogie
6pm - a Madison Musician's Tribute to The Band
7pm - Chicken Wire Empire
8:30pm - Joe Marcinek Band
Saturday August 19, 2pm - 10pm
2pm - MoonHouse
3pm - Guy Weatherspoon
4pm - The Grasshoppers
5pm - Gin Mill Hollow
6pm - Midwest Jam Collective
7pm - Heatbox
8:30 pm - Natty Nation
Sponsors:
One Barrel Brewing
Tenant Resource Center
The Alchemy Cafe
Ideal Bar
WORT