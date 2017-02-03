press release:

School Days Off at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Friday, February 3, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Join us for drop-in, free family-friendly activities at the museum on "No School" days for the Madison Metropolitan School District. Our first School Days Off at the Museum is Friday, February 3rd from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Feb. 3rd Scavenger Hunt: Go on a scavenger hunt through the museum and look for different kinds of propaganda used throughout history. Create your own propaganda poster at the interactive touch-table in the temporary WWI exhibit, The Art of Persuasion.