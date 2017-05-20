School of Madison Ballet Workshop
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join Artistic Director W. Earle Smith and the students of the School of Madison Ballet for an informal performance of classical ballet and selected excerpts from A Midsummer Night's Dream, Raymonda, and Madison Ballet's original Expressions.
1:30pm & 3:30pm,Bartell Theatre, 111 E Mifflin St.
No ticket required.$5 suggested donation per person.
Info
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map