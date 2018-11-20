School of Rock

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:Tuesday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 – Thanksgiving week

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher as he turns straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, rock band.

Features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage.

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
