Schubertiade

UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Schubertiade with Martha Fischer & Bill Lutes

Songs, vocal ensembles, piano music and chamber music associated with Franz Schubert’s friends and colleagues. An annual tradition. A reception at the University Club will follow the performance.

Ticketed: $15 adults/$5 non-SOM students.

http://www.music.wisc.edu/about-us/tickets/

UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-265-2787
