press release: The UW community is invited to attend a panel discussion on the topic “Science and Civics: GMOs and Wisconsin.” The free event, organized by the Aspen Institute’s Citizenship & American Identity Program, will be held Monday, July 24 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Discovery Building. Advance registration is requested, as a free lunch will be provided to attendees.

Seven expert panelists–from a range of perspectives–will discuss the impassioned controversy surrounding GMOs and the new developments affecting various stakeholders in agriculture, business and the public sector. The goal of the event is to help increase understanding and collaboration around both the science and civic dimensions of the issue, within the context of Wisconsin.

Panelists include:

Jim Holte , President, Wisconsin Farm Bureau

, President, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Monique Liston , Ubuntu Research and Evaluation (Milwaukee, WI)

, Ubuntu Research and Evaluation (Milwaukee, WI) Margaret Krome , Policy Director, Michael Fields Agriculture Institute

, Policy Director, Michael Fields Agriculture Institute John Mesko , Executive Director, Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service

, Executive Director, Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service Richard Amasino , Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS), University of Wisconsin – Madison

, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS), University of Wisconsin – Madison Dietram Scheufele , John E. Ross Chair in Science Communication in the Department of Life Sciences Communication, CALS, University of Wisconsin–Madison

, John E. Ross Chair in Science Communication in the Department of Life Sciences Communication, CALS, University of Wisconsin–Madison Kim Bremmer, Motivational Agriculture Speaker, Ag Inspirations

Click here to register and learn more about the free event.