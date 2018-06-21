Science Cafe

press release: Human Gene Editing: Moving from Science Fiction to Reality

As gene editing techniques become more refined, the possibility of editing the human genome is moving from science fiction to reality. What should we do with this power? Create babies who will never know disease? Stick to smaller changes, like eliminating cancer-causing mutations? Ban human gene editing entirely? Join the conversation led by Kris Saha (biomedical engineering and medical history & bioethics) and moderated by Dan Murphy (Morgridge Institute).

6 p.m. (cash bar opens at 5:30), Thursday, June 21, Orchard View Room, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.

Free (except for food or beverage purchases). Registration is requested.