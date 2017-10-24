Science Cafe

press release:

Explore the curious relationships between humans and bacteria

Our bodies house complex societies of microbes that sense each other and us.

Can art and chemistry help us understand these relationships and make bacterial communication more intelligible?

Join the conversation with Helen Blackwell (chemistry professor) and Sonja Bäumel (artist and educator)!

Steenbock's on Orchard, Discovery Building, UW-Madison campus.

Admission is free. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m.

Registration requested at: discovery.wisc.edu/ScienceCafe