Science Night for Parents

Catholic Multicultural Center/Centro Guadalupe 1862 Beld St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:

Join Edgewood College at the CMC for a fun family event, Tuesday Feb 21st from 6:00 to 7:30pm!

The Resources and Opportunities in Science Education (ROSE) project offers parents the tools they need to support their child’s learning in school and to encourage and inspire their children to pursue a career in science or technology.

Science Night offers experiments and science activities for parents to help them connect with what their children are learning in school. While the parents meet, kids get to participate in their own fun science activities. Each family will receive a science kit to take with them to continue the learning at home. Information on scholarship opportunities for other science programs for children and families will be provided.

All are welcome to participate; this is a bilingual (English/Spanish) event. Registration is requested. Contact Us to sign up!

Catholic Multicultural Center/Centro Guadalupe 1862 Beld St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

608-661-3512

