Science on Tap-Madison

press release: What's all this about the Great American Eclipse? On August 21st, a total solar eclipse will sweep across America from Oregon to South Carolina. Here in Wisconsin, most of the sun will be covered by the moon for a few eerie minutes. Whether you're traveling or staying in town, grab a pint and a seat to learn more.

UW–Madison's Jim Lattis, director of the astronomy outreach center Space Place, will share how, where, and why to watch the 2017 eclipse and what scientists have learned by studying eclipses over the centuries. Solar glasses to safely view the eclipse will be available for sale for $2.

Completely free and open to all ages. Parking is available across from the bar in the Hancock Street lot after 6 p.m. Served by buses: 3, 4, 10, 38, 56, 57.