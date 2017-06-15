Science Thursdays
Wingra Boats 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Join your neighbors and bring the kiddos to a free educational science program every Thursday, from June 15 through August 24 from 6:00-7:00pm at Wingra Boats. No reservations required, just come and join the fun.
June 15: Fox & Coyotes in Madison! U.W. professor Drake, Dept. of Forest & Wildlife Ecology
will share about tracking these animals.
June 22: What in the World is a Watershed? Dave Spitzer, Naturalist/Educator
June 29: What’s all the Buzz about Bees? Jeanne Grist, Bee Keeper/Apiarist
July 6: REPTILES...Yes, Snakes & More! Madison Herpetology Society will share live reptiles.
July 13: Beavers - The Good & the Bad, Lisa Andrewski, UW Arboretum Naturalist
July 20: Pollinators ; Bats, Bugs, Birds..... Amy Callies, Educator/Naturalist
July 27: Insects.... Like Cockroaches! Dane County Humane Society will share cool insects.
Aug. 3: Monarchs, Help Release Them on Their Journey. Dr. David Thompson, Friends of Lake Wingra
Aug. 10: Zoo Animals at Wingra! Henry Vilas Zoo Educators will bring the animals to us!
Aug. 17: Fire Flies & Bioluminescence, Dawn Liska-Tollefson, Wingra Middle School Teacher
Aug. 24: Skins & Skulls...Oh My! Sherry Hershberger, Aldo Leopold Naturalist
