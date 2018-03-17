Scionwood Exchange

press release:

Saturday, March 17, 2-4 p.m.

Walk-Ins welcome

Attention all fruit tree grafters and growers! Here is your chance to exchange plant material. Join us for a fun time trading fruit tree cuttings. Newbies and seasoned grafters will mingle and swap scionwood of various fruit trees. Do you have a special apple or pear tree in your yard? Cuttings of that tree might have some value to others! All we ask is that you bring a few labeled cuttings of dormant scionwood; no patented varieties please. If you are picking up scionwood, bring plastic bags. If you are bringing scionwood to trade or give away, please be ready to supply a botanical name and description of the fruit. Free. For more information or to register, call 608-246-4550 or visit www.olbrich.org.