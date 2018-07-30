Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

WUD Lakeside Cinema: To win his girlfriend, the title character (Michael Cera) must fight her seven evil exes in over-the-top videogame-style battles. The film is funny and entertaining, though overstuffed with comic-book-ish business. PG-13, 2010. Free.

press release: Let's celebrate the superior sounds of cinema with this summer film series, as WUD Film salutes movies with memorable soundtracks.