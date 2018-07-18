Scott Spoolman
Garfoot Library, Cross Plains 2107 Julius St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
press release: Scott Spoolman, author and former DNR journalist, will take us with him to Wisconsin state parks, forests, and natural areas where evidence of the state’s striking geologic and natural history are on display. Anyone interested in how Wisconsin came to be such a beauty won’t want to miss this! Books will be for sale. A book signing follows the book talk.
Info
Garfoot Library, Cross Plains 2107 Julius St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528 View Map
Music