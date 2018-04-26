press release: Take some old bike parts, shiny construction salvage, PVC pipes, and other recycled odds and ends. Add five hyperactive hipsters and a set of drumsticks, and the result is a dizzying shower of beats. Children of Metropolis is the greatly anticipated new production by the creative team of Gregory Kozak and Justine Murdy. Featuring all-new invented instruments, original melodic music and the same outstanding athletic multi-instrumentalists for which Scrap Arts Music has rightly gained world-wide acclaim since 2001. A musician’s curious quest changes the fate of the world… The future of humankind depends on making the most from the least. This all new production chronicles one musician’s whimsical quest for identity, reinvention and a sense of place in a world that’s been forever changed.