Scratch Art, Vinyl Exchange & Ice Cream Social
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Create a masterpiece on a CD using scratch art and help yourself to an array of ice cream and toppings. Bring any vinyl records you’d like to swap! Please register to let us know your favorite ice cream flavor! (Free event: all materials provided.) Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827-7402.
