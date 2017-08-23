SCRATCH Game Design

press release: Work with professional Game Designer and Media Lab instructor, Nate, for two days to make your own video games using Scratch! Attendees will be able to share their games with friends and family, as well as work on them after the workshop at home. Games will be rated 'E' for everyone. For students in grades 4-6. Attendees should plan to attend both days.

Media Lab classes and workshops are funded through a grant from Madison Public Library Foundation, with additional support by the Friends of the Madison Public Library.