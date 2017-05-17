SCRATCH Game Design

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

Work with a professional game designer for two days to make your own video games using Scratch! At the end of the workshop, attendees will be able to play their game as well as the other games created by peers. For students in grades 4-6. We recommend students be accompanied by an adult.

Register for both days (May 17 and 18) by calling 224-1700 or online beginning May 1.

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

608-266-6385

