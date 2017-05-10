SCRATCH Game Design
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Work with a professional game designer for two days to your make own video games using Scratch! At the end of the workshop, attendees will be able to play their game as well as the other games created by peers. For students in grades 4-6. We recommend students be accompanied by an adult.
Register for both days (May 10-11) online or by calling 266-6395.
