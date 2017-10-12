Musician Sean Gaskell will combine a music and educational presentation on the West Africa Kora, a 21-string harp native to the Mandinka people and dating back 300 years. Between songs, he will talk about the Kora, how it is built, who plays it, what its cultural significance is, and what it was like to live in the Gambia while he studied with master Kora players. This program is generously funded by Beyond the Page, which brings humanities events to Dane County Libraries.