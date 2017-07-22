Sean Michael Dargan
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
$8.
The Harmony will be closed for vacation on Aug. 20 and reopen on Sept. 1.
Info
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
$8.
The Harmony will be closed for vacation on Aug. 20 and reopen on Sept. 1.
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
ISTHMUS is © 2017 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA