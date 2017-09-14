Searching for Answers on a Warming Planet: Why We May Need Climate Engineering

press release:

Artificially whitening clouds. Injecting reflective particles into the stratosphere. Seeding the oceans with iron. These and a range of other climate engineering or "geoengineering" schemes are gaining increasing visibility and credibility as options for tackling climate change. What, though, is to be made of such efforts? Is climate engineering a new form of hucksterism? A dangerous and distracting folly? Or some meaningful part of the toolkit to generate a sustainable future?

Dr. Simon Nicholson, is the director of the Global Environmental Politics program in the School of International Service and Assistant Professor of International Relations. His work focuses on global environmental governance, global food politics, and the politics of emerging technologies, including climate engineering (or "geoengineering") technologies. He is co-founder of the Forum for Climate Engineering Assessment, a scholarly initiative of the School of International Service.

Discussants:

Dominique Brossard, Professor/Chair of Life Sciences Communication, UW-Madison

Professor/Chair of Life Sciences Communication, UW-Madison Elisa Graffy, Professor of Practice, School for the Future of Innovation in Society, Co-Director - Energy and Society, ASU LightWorks

