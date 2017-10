Makers, Crafters & Doers: Join us for a fun and artistic afternoon of sign painting! Heather McCartney, owner of The Wild Dandelion, will help you create your next masterpiece. You’ll be able to choose from a variety of different fall-themed signs to best showcase your personality. We’ll provide the instructions and supplies, you just bring your creativity. This event is perfect for crafters ages 12 and up. Be sure to sign up for this event early!