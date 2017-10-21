Second-Wind Concert Band Open House

press release: Open House for individuals interested in learning more about the band and possibly joining.

Refreshments Served - Instrument Display – Performance by Band

1-4:30 p.m., Saturday October 21, 2017, Heid Music, 7948 Tree Lane

The Second-Wind Concert Band, sponsored by Dane County New Horizons Music Inc., is a nonprofit 501(c)3 charitable organization that provides an entry point for aspiring adult beginner musicians and a re-entry opportunity for individuals who have been exposed to playing in a band during their school days. Individuals who already play an instrument but desire to play an additional brass, woodwind or percussion instrument would find the band a comfortable way to pursue this activity. All adults, regardless of age, are invited to participate. Research has documented the mental, physical and social benefits of playing music as we age. More detailed information is provided at our website.

The band rehearses at Spring Harbor Middle School, Madison, on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.