Secrets of Chamber Music
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society presents three emerging artists from its Dynamite Factory in a short program called Secrets of Chamber Music. Misha Vayman (violin), Jeremy Kienbaum (viola), and Trace Johnson (cello), will talk about and demonstrate musical mood, tempo, and how they connect with one another without a conductor.
All ages are welcome! No registration needed.
