Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties

Google Calendar - Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties - 2017-06-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties - 2017-06-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties - 2017-06-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties - 2017-06-13 18:00:00

RSVP

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Investing in real estate is more than flipping houses – despite what TV might tell you. Spencer X. Smith is here to share the step-by-step process he used to invest in real estate, and as a result, build wealth slowly and steadily. He’ll also share his journey of leaving his corporate job before the age of 40, and what you can do today to get started on the same path.

Info

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Careers & Business

Visit Event Website

608-286-3150

please enable javascript to view

RSVP

Google Calendar - Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties - 2017-06-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties - 2017-06-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties - 2017-06-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Secure Your Financial Future with Investment Properties - 2017-06-13 18:00:00