Seed saving can be a fun and rewarding family-friendly activity that can lead to the next generation of gardeners. Seed-saving helps preserve historical seed-lines, as well as heritage or sentimental seed-lines. A certified Master Gardener Volunteer from the Dane Co. UW-Extension will focus this presentation on saving vegetable seeds, as well as many flower varieties that can also be saved. You will leave this talk loaded up with techniques for seed saving that will keep your family involved in the process all summer long. ​Speakers are graduates of the Dane County UW-Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program which trains community volunteers.