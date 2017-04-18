Seeing Amazonia Slowly: Nature and Culture in a Time of Environmental Change

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

206 Ingraham

About the Speaker: Marcos Colón is a dissertator in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His research focuses on the representations of the Amazon in 20th-Century Brazilian literature from an environmental studies perspective. In particular, he is interested in examining a variety of viewpoints of the post-rubber era Amazon through written texts, oral reports, and films, observing changes in the region, its nature and people. Colon's scholarship uses the post-rubber era as a springboard for re-envisioning the region. In 2016, he visited the Amazon forest in Peru and Brazil, with the support of LACIS, the Nelson Institute and the Center for Culture, History, and Environment-CHE.

About the presentation: The Brazilian rubber boom caused a profound change in the 19th century Amazonian economy and landscape. The rubber rush brought explorers from different parts of the world to the region, among them the American capitalist Henry Ford. In this talk, Marcos Colón will present a visual account of the environmental transformations that occurred in the region after Ford's arrival and how his presence influenced in the cultivation of soybeans. During the summer of 2016, Colón spent three months traveling through the states of Pará, Amazônia, and Acre where the impact of soy agriculture on the rain forest is most visible, and represent a major ecological challenge.

Free & open to the public

Coffee & light snacks will be provided