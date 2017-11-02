Seeing and Loving Life for What It Is

RSVP

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Dream Big: Though we often wish otherwise, the universe doesn’t bend to our will. And often it’s our best laid plans that have a tendency to go awry. These are facts of life, and lasting happiness can only be achieved when understanding and accepting them. Oftentimes, we can find ourselves fervently resisting the reality of our lives, and limiting ourselves in the process. In this presentation, Pelin Kesebir will be talking about some of these “laws of life”, and how we can love and embrace life because, not instead, of them.

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
