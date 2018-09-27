× Expand The Seldoms

press release: The Seldoms are a Chicago-based dance company committed to igniting thought and understanding of real-world issues to their audiences. Dance is the center of their work but they also incorporate compelling use of architecture, installation, video, sound and fashion.

The Seldom’s new work RockCitizen presents an immersive sonic, visual and kinetic environment that recalls counter cultural spaces of the 1960s and connect them to a larger history of people pursuing breakthroughs and transformations in their lives and worlds. A companion piece to the acclaimed PowerGoes, RockCitizen looks at 1960s social movements that rode waves of protest, experimentation, hedonism and dissonance in efforts to remake what it means to be an individual and a community, a citizen, and part of – or sometimes outside, or sometimes even outright against – a civic body. Dance and dialogue unfold under the “Brascape,” a spectacular, mobile net of 216 colored bras.

With references to Ken Kesey and the Merry Prankster’s Acid Tests, rock icons such as Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, and political figures such as Abbie Hoffman and the Yippies, Students for a Democratic Society, civil rights intellectual and novelist James Baldwin, and activists in women’s and gay liberation movements, RockCitizen brings together a multidisciplinary group of artists to advance The Seldoms’ project of using dance and theater for social inquiry.