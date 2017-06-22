Self-Care: Are you Doing it Right?

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: We live in a fast-paced and challenging world, which is why self-care of both our minds AND bodies along the way is essential. Are you doing this, and are you doing it correctly?  In this inspiring talk, Jessica Schultz, MS, MFT, CFT, and founder of BeYOUtiful Minds & Fitness, will share self-care strategies and habits, and teach you the steps to creating a personalized and powerful self-care plan. Come ready to think about who you are and what dreams you want to achieve!

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-286-3150

